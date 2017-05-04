'Burden': Portrait of the artist as a gunshot victim

"Burden" opens Friday in New York with a national theatrical rollout to follow and is also available on Amazon Video and iTunes. by Frankie Taggart Having yourself shot, locked up, crucified, dangled naked from a rope, kicked down stairs or clamped to the floor near electrified water will get you attention -- but is it art? It is a question Los Angeles-based Chris Burden, who died of cancer in 2015, posed through a series of stomach-churning performances that shook the conventional art world in the 1970s, challenging ideas about the limits and nature of modern art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.