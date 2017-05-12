Anaheim tagger sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for stabbing 12-year-old rival to death
SANTA ANA Calling the case "beyond tragic," a judge on Friday sentenced a man to 16 years to life in prison for stabbing a 12-year-old rival tagger to death in Anaheim. In a fatal confrontation that shocked the community, Bryan Ocampo, then 18, shouted "Die! Die! Die!" as he repeatedly stabbed seventh-grader Juan Martinez in a fight near Sycamore Junior High School in Anaheim on the last day of school in June 2011, authorities said.
