Activists continue fight to free last 10 transgender inmates held at...

Ahead of the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement's contract at Santa Ana Jail ending May 24, immigrants-rights activists are increasing demands that the remaining detainees be released. More than 50 people marched from Plaza Calle Cuatro in downtown Santa Ana on Thursday, May 4, to the jail, after hearing from detainees that they could be transferred to other facilities as soon as Friday, May 5. "It's literally an emergency because it can happen anytime between Friday and I guess Tuesday," activist Marcela Hernandez, who recently spoke with detainees, said, adding that they haven't been given a firm date.

