50 Santa Ana Unified educators pegged to lose jobs, another 31 in...
Dozens of Santa Ana teachers representing the SAEA, employees, parents and others hold a rally outside the Santa Ana Unified School District in Santa Ana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in support of those who may loose their jobs. Santa Ana Unified School District on Tuesday, May 9, voted to lay off 50 educators mostly teachers before the next school year and will reconvene on May 16 to decide if another 31 will be let go.
