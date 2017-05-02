$50 million included for OC Streetcar in congressional funding package
The OC Streetcar planned for Santa Ana and Garden Grove received another boost on Monday, May 1, when it was announced the congressional funding package included $50 million for the project. Orange County Transportation Authority officials consider the streetcar's inclusion in the package, expected to be signed by President Donald Trump, a strong indicator of federal support.
