3 men, who prosecutors said rented out $500 machines for $15,000-plus, sentenced

SANTA ANA Three men who carried out a multi-million-dollar overbilling scheme were sentenced to jail Friday after admitting to felony fraud charges. Jeffrey Edward Campau, Landen Alan Mirallegro, and Abraham Khorshad were ordered to pay more than $8 million collectively in restitution to insurance companies they admitted to defrauding .

