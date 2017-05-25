2 Santa Ana robbery suspects seen in video arrested in Downey

A video surveillance still shows the two suspects inside the 76 Gas Station at 1502 E. Edinger on May 17. About five minutes prior to being at the gas station the two suspects had robbed a Motel 6 located at 1623 E. 1st Street. A man and a teen boy from Downey, who were wanted for committing two robberies in Santa Ana about five minutes apart, are in custody, authorities said Thursday night.

