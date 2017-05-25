2 Santa Ana robbery suspects seen in ...

2 Santa Ana robbery suspects seen in video arrested in Downey

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A video surveillance still shows the two suspects inside the 76 Gas Station at 1502 E. Edinger on May 17. About five minutes prior to being at the gas station the two suspects had robbed a Motel 6 located at 1623 E. 1st Street. A man and a teen boy from Downey, who were wanted for committing two robberies in Santa Ana about five minutes apart, are in custody, authorities said Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) 11 hr Vic 190
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Tellinitlikeitis 4
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) Thu Musikologist 12
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Animals 3
Huntington Beach Mugshots and Criminal Arrest R... (Sep '16) Thu Forg 3
Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Ido 3
Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Vista 3
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC