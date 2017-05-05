2 Costa Mesa high school seniors honored for achievements with 'Face of the Future' award

THINK Together CEO Randy Barth, presented the "Face of the Future" awards to THINK Together class of 2017 students Javier Martin and Reyna Gonzalez Jimenez during the organization's 20th anniversary celebration last month at the Pacific Ballroom at University of California, Irvine In recognition of their academic achievements and potential for success, the two high school seniors were presented with the THINK Together "Face of the Future" award during the nonprofit's 20th anniversary celebration last month. The award honors the top male and female high school students in the THINK Together program , which is determined through grades, an essay and what hurdles they have overcome to be successful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.