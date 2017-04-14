Westminster man who spent half of adult life behind bars gets 80...

SANTA ANA A 40-year-old Westminster man who has spent more than half of his adult life behind bars was tentatively sentenced on Friday to 80 years in prison for the shooting death of his uncle. On the night of March 8, 2015, Daniel Lee Duvall got into a heated argument with his 56-year-old uncle, Frank "Dino" Duvall, at a birthday party.

