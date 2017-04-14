Westminster man who spent half of adult life behind bars gets 80...
SANTA ANA A 40-year-old Westminster man who has spent more than half of his adult life behind bars was tentatively sentenced on Friday to 80 years in prison for the shooting death of his uncle. On the night of March 8, 2015, Daniel Lee Duvall got into a heated argument with his 56-year-old uncle, Frank "Dino" Duvall, at a birthday party.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|10 hr
|Shadow lacs
|120
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|Thu
|ICE MAN
|37
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Thu
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 12
|Tupadre
|371
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|California break-up idea won't go away - for go...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
