Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting Santa Ana woman

Santa Ana police arrested a man at his Costa Mesa home Saturday, April 1, on suspicion of sexually assaulting his Uber customer. On Thursday night, March 30, a woman attending a company party in Newport Beach requested an Uber ride to her Santa Ana residence.

