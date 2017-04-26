Uber driver charged on suspicion of raping female passenger in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA An Uber driver has been charged on suspicion of raping a passenger in Santa Ana while she was intoxicated, authorities said Wednesday. Angel Sanchez, 36, of Costa Mesa faces one felony count of rape of an intoxicated victim, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said, and up to eight years in prison if convicted.
