Uber driver accused of sexual assault arrested in Santa Ana
An Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger was arrested on Saturday morning, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. The 37-year-old driver, Angel Sanchez, picked up a woman on the evening of March 30, and drove her to a street near her home in Santa Ana, authorities said.
