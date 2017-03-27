Uber driver accused of assaulting a female passenger

Can YOU tell who is wearing a $62 wedding dress and who's in $1,900 Vera Wang? As Topshop and ASOS release purse-friendly bridal gowns we see how they compare against designer creations Billionaire university benefactor 'hired a hit man to kill his eldest son because he was angry after being kicked out of the family business' 'If China won't deal with North Korea, I will': Donald Trump vows to get tough with Kim Jong-un over fears they could launch a NUKE at the US by 2020 Supreme Court showdown: McConnell says Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week, with or without Democrats... but Schumer insists it is unlikely he will reach 60 votes The world's last isolated humans: Rare footage captures members of the hostile island tribe who shun aid and KILL visitors upon sight The daring US wiretapping operation carried out 400 feet underwater that helped steal Soviet secrets and end the Cold ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.