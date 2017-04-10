U.S. man who flew to Canada for sex w...

U.S. man who flew to Canada for sex with underage girl gets seven years

An American man who flew to Canada to have sex with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to more than seven years behind bars. Prosecutors in California had wanted Paul Binh Do jailed for nine years on the grounds that he had caused the Calgary teen, who had sent him nude videos, severe distress, and had tried to cover up his crimes.

