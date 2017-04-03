Trial begins in case of Santa Ana man...

Trial begins in case of Santa Ana man suspected of molesting 4 girls from his church

A Santa Ana man molested four girls aged 8 to 12 that he met through his Jehovah's Witness congregation, a prosecutor alleged Thursday, April 6, but the defendant's attorney told jurors that her client was a victim of "false accusations." Jose Luis Aguilera, 42, is charged with nine counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and one count of kidnapping for child molesting, all felonies.

