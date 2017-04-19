Top Costa Mesa leaders receive first ...

Top Costa Mesa leaders receive first pay raises in nearly a decade

15 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

COSTA MESA Weeks after lower-tier city employees received a bump in pay, top administrators were granted salary increases after going nearly a decade without one. The pay hikes - approved without much discussion Tuesday by the City Council on a narrow 3 to 2 vote - range from 2 percent to 15.88 percent for division leaders up to City Manager Tom Hatch.

