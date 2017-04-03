Teen arrested at Santa Ana park suspe...

Teen arrested at Santa Ana park suspected of firing a gun

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA A 16-year-old boy suspected of firing a handgun was arrested Friday after he was found hiding inside a restroom at a Santa Ana park, police said. Officers responded to a shots-fired call around 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Standard Avenue, said Santa Ana police Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Sat TRAV13SO de EMExCE 369
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... Thu Pacific Ocean Blue 3
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Apr 6 Green light free 628
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Apr 2 Tony 93
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,402 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC