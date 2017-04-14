Teamwork is key at OCSA digital media showcase
OCSA student Jake Tribe poses by his art during the Digital Art Spring Show at Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Started fours year ago, digital media, one of the newest conservatories at the ever-expanding Orange County School of the Arts, is now seeing its first class of graduating seniors.
