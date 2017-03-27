Teacher raises not to blame for layoffs in Santa Ana
In her March 12 column for the Register, "Union to blame for teacher layoffs in Santa Ana," Santa Ana Unified School District Trustee Cecilia Iglesias proved why she is more interested in self-promotion than solutions to issues faced by the SAUSD. Ms. Iglesias argues that educators are to blame for what she describes as a "financial disaster" in SAUSD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|17 min
|Anaheim
|624
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|14 hr
|Tony
|93
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Sun
|Butch
|5
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|190
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|Friend
|3
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC