Suspect sought in Laguna Beach with h...

Suspect sought in Laguna Beach with helicopter and K-9

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

LAGUNA BEACH Police are looking for a man who ran from a car after a short pursuit through the city's tourist-filled downtown, police said Sunday. The incident was first reported at 4:53 p.m. when Laguna Beach Police was alerted about a suspected stolen car from Santa Ana heading their way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 3 hr Bird 630
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... 18 hr ThomasA 4
News Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07) Fri One who knows 7
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... Apr 21 telllinitlikeitis 11
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Apr 21 Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at April 24 at 2:13AM PDT

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC