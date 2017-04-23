Suspect sought in Laguna Beach with helicopter and K-9
LAGUNA BEACH Police are looking for a man who ran from a car after a short pursuit through the city's tourist-filled downtown, police said Sunday. The incident was first reported at 4:53 p.m. when Laguna Beach Police was alerted about a suspected stolen car from Santa Ana heading their way.
