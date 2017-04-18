Survivors of Dec. 2 attack disappointed in billa s gutting
Dec. 2 terrorist attack survivors were left downhearted after state legislation expected to help them and other Californians recover from terrorism and workplace violence was eviscerated Wednesday, April 19. Assembly Bill 44, authored by first-term Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes, D-Grand Terrace, was gutted by the Assembly Insurance Committee, which is chaired by Assemblyman Tom Daly, D-Anaheim, and co-chaired by Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|4 hr
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|10 hr
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|Vic
|383
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Thu
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC