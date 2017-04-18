Survivors of Dec. 2 attack disappointed in billa s gutting

Dec. 2 terrorist attack survivors were left downhearted after state legislation expected to help them and other Californians recover from terrorism and workplace violence was eviscerated Wednesday, April 19. Assembly Bill 44, authored by first-term Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes, D-Grand Terrace, was gutted by the Assembly Insurance Committee, which is chaired by Assemblyman Tom Daly, D-Anaheim, and co-chaired by Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.