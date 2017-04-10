SLO city manager, fire chief fined for offensive video

SLO City Council fined City Manager Katie Lichtig $2,659 and Fire Department Chief Garret Olson $5,442 for their roles in producing a spoof video that sexualized male firefighters and aired at the Jan. 21 SLO Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. An outside investigation into the video concluded that Lichtig and Olson violated the city's anti-discrimination and harassment policy and the code of ethics outlining appropriate behavior for city officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.