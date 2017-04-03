Shooting at Shops of Merrick Park

Police released surveillance showing a cat burglar scaling a fire escape in broad daylight to break into a New York City apartment to steal $1,850 in jewelry on March 21, 2017. Police released surveillance video from a Feb. 11, 2017 incident that shows a man going on a violent rampage after his credit card was rejected at a Santa Ana, California 7-Eleven store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.