Santa Ana to consider two-year extension for trash collection...

A garbage truck operator collects trash along the 1900 block of West 19th St. in Santa Ana, on Monday, April 17. Santa Ana City Council on Tuesday will discuss a possible two-year extension of the current waste management agreement with USA Waste of California. SANTA ANA City council members on Tuesday will consider a two-year extension on a trash collection contract with Waste Management of Orange County - it's Santa Ana's largest agreement and one that has only gone out to bid once in about 50 years.

