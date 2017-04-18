Santa Ana teachers plan rally today in wake of layoff notices
SANTA ANA Hundreds of teachers, classified employees and their supporters plan to rally later today outside of the Santa Ana Unified School District's office. More than 300 educators were given pink slips last month , an official first step toward a possible layoff.
