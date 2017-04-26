Santa Ana police searching for suspect in Metro PCS store robbery
The suspect entered a Metro PCS store on McFadden Avenue near Fairview Street, at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, April 22, through the front door and pointed a handgun at an employee, demanding money, according to a statement by the Santa Police Department. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.
