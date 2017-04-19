Santa Ana police, city officials, say 'holistic approach' ...

Santa Ana police, city officials, say...

SANTA ANA The first month of this year like the beginning of last year saw a shooting-per-day average, and while gang violence in Santa Ana hasn't reached the levels of the 1990s, the rise prompted one city council member to call for a public discussion. "Why I brought this up is we can't just put blame and the entire responsibility to the police chief and the police department," Mayor Pro Tem Michele Martinez said at Tuesday's city council meeting.

