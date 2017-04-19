Santa Ana police, city officials, say 'holistic approach' ...
SANTA ANA The first month of this year like the beginning of last year saw a shooting-per-day average, and while gang violence in Santa Ana hasn't reached the levels of the 1990s, the rise prompted one city council member to call for a public discussion. "Why I brought this up is we can't just put blame and the entire responsibility to the police chief and the police department," Mayor Pro Tem Michele Martinez said at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|Simps
|382
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Tue
|misbehaved
|8
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Tue
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Green Light Free
|98
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|Apr 17
|Hitler
|124
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Placentia Metrolink Station (Mar '12)
|Apr 16
|PLACENTIA METROLINK
|30
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC