Santa Ana man guilty of molesting girls he met through church congregation
A Santa Ana man was convicted Friday of several felony counts for molesting young girls that he met through his Jehovah's Witness congregation. Jose Luis Aguilera, 42, was found guilty of four counts of lewd acts on a child younger than 14, but jurors deadlocked on one count of kidnapping for child molesting and four counts of lewd acts on a child younger than 14. A May 19 sentencing date was set, with a pretrial hearing on the deadlocked counts scheduled for the same date.
