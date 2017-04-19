Santa Ana kids and mentors fly homema...

Santa Ana kids and mentors fly homemade kites in Huntington Beach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Sage Hill freshman Dylan Long and Nadya Rodriguez, third-grader at El Sol Science and Arts Academy of Santa Ana, fly a homemade kite together as part of Sage Hill's service learning project at Huntington Beach State Beach on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Students from Sage Hill High School have mentored students from El Sol Academy and Edward B Cole Sr. Academy by doing science based projects with them throughout the school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 16 hr Simps 382
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... Tue misbehaved 8
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Tue Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Tue Green Light Free 98
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) Apr 17 Hitler 124
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
Placentia Metrolink Station (Mar '12) Apr 16 PLACENTIA METROLINK 30
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC