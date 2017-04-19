Santa Ana kids and mentors fly homemade kites in Huntington Beach
Sage Hill freshman Dylan Long and Nadya Rodriguez, third-grader at El Sol Science and Arts Academy of Santa Ana, fly a homemade kite together as part of Sage Hill's service learning project at Huntington Beach State Beach on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Students from Sage Hill High School have mentored students from El Sol Academy and Edward B Cole Sr. Academy by doing science based projects with them throughout the school year.
