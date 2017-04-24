Santa Ana interim manager returned to parks agency
SANTA ANA Four days after the Santa Ana police chief announced his resignation, the City Council in a special closed meeting Monday voted to return Acting City Manager Gerardo Mouet to his previous department head position and immediately identify candidates for the interim role. The decision to move Mouet appointed acting city manager in January back to executive director of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency came on a 4-3 vote with Mayor Miguel Pulido and council members Jose Solorio and Juan Villegas opposing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Gangsterboogie
|634
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|concerned res
|116
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|4
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC