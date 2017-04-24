Santa Ana interim manager returned to...

Santa Ana interim manager returned to parks agency

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA Four days after the Santa Ana police chief announced his resignation, the City Council in a special closed meeting Monday voted to return Acting City Manager Gerardo Mouet to his previous department head position and immediately identify candidates for the interim role. The decision to move Mouet appointed acting city manager in January back to executive director of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency came on a 4-3 vote with Mayor Miguel Pulido and council members Jose Solorio and Juan Villegas opposing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 3 hr Gangsterboogie 634
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 6 hr concerned res 116
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... Sun ThomasA 4
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,559,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC