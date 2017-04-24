Santa Ana interim manager returned to parks agency

SANTA ANA Four days after the Santa Ana police chief announced his resignation, the City Council in a special closed meeting Monday voted to return Acting City Manager Gerardo Mouet to his previous department head position and immediately identify candidates for the interim role. The decision to move Mouet appointed acting city manager in January back to executive director of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency came on a 4-3 vote with Mayor Miguel Pulido and council members Jose Solorio and Juan Villegas opposing.

