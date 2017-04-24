Saint Blasphemer - Theotokos
Arguably, the most greatly anticipated release of this decade is the elusive new Tool album. The prog/alt-metal band have cultivated an intensely loyal fanbase who hang on their every word much like the world did at the height of Beatlemania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Gangsterboogie
|640
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC