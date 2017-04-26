Riverbed homeless ask supervisors for portable bathrooms, showers
Arnold Campos sets up camp along the property of Angel Stadium in Anaheim in February after OC Public Works announced all Santa Ana Riverbed residents must vacate the eastern side of the river. More than a dozen homeless people living on the banks of the Santa Ana River - and advocates supporting them - pleaded with the Orange County Board of Supervisors to bring portable bathrooms and showers to the riverbed encampment, saying people there are suffering because they lack access to basic amenities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|esfttroc
|636
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC