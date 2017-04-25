Republican activist sentenced for embezzling from Rohrabacher's re-election fund

Jack Wenpo Wu in court as he is sentenced to a year in jail and five years of formal probation for embezzling more than $300,000 from Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's re-election in Santa Ana, California, on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Wu is a Republican activist who admitted to embezzling the funds to repay money he was accused of stealing from another employer.

