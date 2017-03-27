Rapper Common performs in Santa Ana, ...

Rapper Common performs in Santa Ana, advocates for criminal justice reform

Grammy-winning superstar Common dropped by a community center in Santa Ana on Saturday, April 1 rapping and preaching about criminal justice reform. Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Jr., was the surprise guest at a free musical festival called Schools Not Prisons, which featured an array of performers, including a mariachi band, and rapper and Laguna Hills native Aloe Blacc.

Santa Ana, CA

