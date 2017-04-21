Prominent LGBT activist Cleve Jones to speak at OC fundraiser
The LGBT Center OC will honor prominent activist Cleve Jones, whose life was featured in the ABC miniseries "When We Rise" and the Oscar-nominated film, "Milk," during its annual Indigo Ball fundraiser Saturday night, April 22, at the Discovery Cube in Santa Ana. Jones, 62, was the brain behind the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, which, at 54 tons, is the world's largest piece of community folk art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Butch
|629
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|21 hr
|One who knows
|7
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Fri
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Fri
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Vic
|383
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 20
|Solarman
|1
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC