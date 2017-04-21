Prominent LGBT activist Cleve Jones to speak at OC fundraiser

The LGBT Center OC will honor prominent activist Cleve Jones, whose life was featured in the ABC miniseries "When We Rise" and the Oscar-nominated film, "Milk," during its annual Indigo Ball fundraiser Saturday night, April 22, at the Discovery Cube in Santa Ana. Jones, 62, was the brain behind the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, which, at 54 tons, is the world's largest piece of community folk art.

