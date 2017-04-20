President of Buena Park School District arrested on suspicion of trafficking in child pornography
Dennis Chambers, president of the Buena Park School District, is accused of having thousands of pornographic videos and images of children. Dennis Chambers, president of the Buena Park School District, is accused of having thousands of pornographic videos and images of children.
