Over $1 Million In Vehicles And Parts Stolen From Race Team Before Long Beach Grand Prix
Pirelli World Challenge racers Global Motorsports Group had a custom motor coach filled with race parts stolen from them just before the Long Beach Grand Prix weekend, reports CBS Los Angeles . The missing haul of vehicles and parts is worth over $1 million, and includes many custom parts for GMG's cars.
