Oregon man charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls in Stanton

SANTA ANA An Oregon man was charged with sexually assaulting two girls in Stanton in alleged incidents dating back to 2005, according to records obtained Tuesday. Cesar Cabrera-Martinez, 39, was charged this week with two counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child age 10 or younger and four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, all felonies.

