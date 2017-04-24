Onetime Mrs. Orange County pleads guilty to child pornography

SANTA ANA – A former Mrs. Orange County pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and lewd acts with a minor younger than 14 and was immediately sentenced to 300 days in jail, according to court records. Meghan Breanna Alt, 27, of Irvine, was also ordered to participate in a child abuser's treatment program and do 15 days of community service with Caltrans, according to court records.

