OC approves nearly $35 million in funding for busy street improvements and signal synchronization

Orange County transportation officials on Monday, April 10, approved nearly $35 million in funding from the county's half-cent transportation sales tax for 18 projects aimed at widening busy roads and synchronizing traffic signals. The Orange County Transportation Authority board also unanimously approved Measure M funds for the cities of Anaheim, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Orange and San Clemente.

