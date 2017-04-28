O.C. deputies complained of lax policies before 2016 jail escape, but ...
Hossein Nayeri, the alleged mastermind of a 2016 jailbreak in Orange County, is returned to custody. The Orange County grand jury released a report this week that was critical of lax jail policies that contributed to the dramatic escape.
