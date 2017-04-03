No Doubt-AFI Supergroup Dreamcar Unveil Immersive 'Kill for Candy' Video

The supergroup Dreamcar - featuring AFI's Davey Havok fronting No Doubt band members - have unveiled their "Kill for Candy" video. The supergroup Dreamcar - featuring AFI 's Davey Havok fronting No Doubt 's Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young - have unveiled their new video for "Kill for Candy," the debut single from the band's upcoming self-titled LP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.