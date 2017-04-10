No Doubt, AFI super group Dreamcar plays Roxy shows ahead of Coachella
After almost three - mostly secretive - years in the making, rock/pop super group Dreamcar is finally ready to make its debut. Made up of Davey Havok, frontman for AFI, Blaqk Audio and XTRMST, and guitarist Tom Dumont, drummer Adrian Young and bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt, Dreamcar came together as a for-fun project that has turned into something real.
