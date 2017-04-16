Newport Beach police fatally shoot do...

Newport Beach police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect armed with a knife

Police fatally shot a man armed with a knife during a domestic violence incident Saturday night in Newport Beach, officials said. According to a statement released by Newport Beach police early Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident shortly after 9 p.m. on the 200 block of 61st Street.

