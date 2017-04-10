New to the sport, a girl and her dog are making a splash
Sydney Gersich and her dock-diving whippet, Spitfire, are winning world championships despite just taking up the crowd-pleasing sport. A horse at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Florida attacks an unassuming alligator as visitors watch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Green Light Free
|94
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|Green Light Free
|122
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|5 hr
|Trainass
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Santanero
|373
|Placentia Metrolink Station (Mar '12)
|22 hr
|PLACENTIA METROLINK
|30
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|Apr 13
|ICE MAN
|37
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC