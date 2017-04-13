Nearly 1,500 affordable housing units on the horizon in Santa Ana
Nearly 1,500 affordable housing units are in development in Orange County's second-largest city and one of its densest a number equivalent to a half-century's worth of production at its normal rate, according to a city council member. "It's an amazing amount," Councilman Jose Solorio said.
