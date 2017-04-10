Man shot, killed near gang injunction area in Santa Ana
Officers responded to reports of shots fired around West McFadden Avenue and South Center Street shortly before 7:15 p.m. and found a man down with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, Santa Ana police Cmdr. Matt Sorenson said.
