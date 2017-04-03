Man on video smacks 7-Eleven clerk, throws banana, shoves cash registers
Surveillance footage caught a man assaulting a convenience store cashier after his credit card was declined, Santa Ana police said. The incident dates to Feb. 11 when a man was trying to pay at a 7 Eleven store on First and Flower streets but became violent and destructive when his payment was not accepted.
