Man injured after car rolls over him in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA A man was injured early Monday in Santa Ana when a vehicle he was repairing rolled over him. The incident was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North Harbor Boulevard, said Santa Ana police Commander Jeffrey Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Mr share the Culo
|632
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Trevor
|115
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|4
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Apr 21
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC