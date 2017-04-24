Man injured after car rolls over him ...

Man injured after car rolls over him in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA A man was injured early Monday in Santa Ana when a vehicle he was repairing rolled over him. The incident was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North Harbor Boulevard, said Santa Ana police Commander Jeffrey Smith.

