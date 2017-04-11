Man found shot to death in a Santa Ana parking lot
Police were called to a parking lot in the 200 block of Warner Avenue, near Birch Street, after 911 callers reported gunfire shortly after midnight Tuesday, April 11, authorities said. "Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper torso," Commander Jeffrey Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 9
|O TOWN
|370
|California break-up idea won't go away - for go...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr 2
|Tony
|93
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC